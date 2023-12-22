Stolen goods that were allegedly being re-sold at Toronto convenience store seized by police
Police have seized more than $40,000 worth of property following an investigation into thefts from two drugs stores in York Region.
Police say that they began an investigation on Dec. 16 after learning that some of the stolen goods taken from drug stores in Vaughan and Richmond Hill were being resold at a convenience store.
Police say that a search warrant was ultimately executed at two locations in Toronto on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of the stolen goods.
Police say that the goods included high-end cosmetics, hygiene items and over-the-counter medications, such as vitamins and pain-relievers.
Two suspects have been arrested as a result of the investigation.
Thi Hong Hanh Luu, 52, of Toronto and Tan Dung Nguyen, 68, of Toronto, are each facing charges for the possession of property obtained by crime and the trafficking of property obtained by crime.
Police say that they are also charged with selling/offering liquor for allegedly re-selling bottles of alcohol from their business.
The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. Supreme Court says no, for now, to plea to rule quickly on whether Trump can be prosecuted
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday that it will not immediately take up a plea by special counsel Jack Smith to rule on whether former U.S. president Donald Trump can be prosecuted for his actions to overturn the 2020 election results.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau heading to Jamaica for post-Christmas vacation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to Jamaica next week for a family vacation over the holiday break.
France grounds flight carrying Indian passengers on suspicion of human trafficking
French authorities grounded a flight from the United Arab Emirates to Nicaragua carrying 303 Indian passengers after receiving a tip that it could be carrying victims of human trafficking, prosecutors said Friday.
Banksy artwork removed less than an hour after artist revealed it online
A new artwork by Banksy has reportedly been removed from a London street shortly after the artist posted about it on Instagram.
Billionaire megadonor suspends donations to Harvard
Billionaire Len Blavatnik’s family foundation has suspended donations to Harvard until the university addresses antisemitism on campus, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.
Trudeau: Trump win in 2024 could harm fight against climate change
If Republican frontrunner Donald Trump wins the 2024 U.S. election it could harm the global effort to fight climate change, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview aired on Friday.
Government posts $15.1B deficit between April and October
The federal government recorded a budgetary deficit of $15.1 billion between April and October, $7 billion of which was in October, the finance department said in its monthly fiscal monitor.
UN Security Council adopts resolution on Gaza, U.S. abstains
The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and called for urgent steps 'to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities' after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the United States.
Husband of Canadian taken hostage by Hamas has died in Gaza, Israeli forum says
A U.S.-Israeli hostage has died in captivity in the Gaza Strip, after he was kidnapped by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to a group representing hostages’ families.
Montreal
-
Draft proposal on the table between Quebec, FSE teachers' union
The FSE says it has agreed to a draft proposal on working conditions with the Quebec government after an overnight negotiating blitz.
-
After Quebec tuition hike, Concordia offering up to $4,000 to out-of-province students
Concordia University seems to be following in the footsteps of McGill by offering bursaries of up to $4,000 for new students from outside Quebec to offset the province's controversial tuition hike.
-
Here are the road closures in and around Montreal this weekend
Major roadblocks are expected to be in place particularly on Autoroute 40, near the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge.
London
-
OPP warn of sexploitation scam in Middlesex County
OPP are warning residents after responding to a ‘sextortion’ scam involving a teenager who had sent an intimate photo to and was being threatened by someone they met online.
-
Santa and his elves descend on London children's hospital
With just a few days before Christmas, the kids inside of London’s children’s hospital received an early visit from the big guy.
-
ER in St. Marys will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
The emergency room at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
Kitchener
-
Driver who hit pedestrian on Fairway Road charged
Waterloo regional police have charged a woman in connection to a crash on a busy Kitchener road that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Freezing rain overnight could lead to icy conditions on the roads
Much of southwestern Ontario is expected to get freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Man arrested for Kitchener hit-and-run
A 60-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run in a Kitchener parking lot last month.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury senior loses life savings after clicking on social media ad
A 76-year-old widower who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Homicide investigation after victim, 98, dies in northern Ont. LTC home
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a homicide at a long-term care home in Iroquois Falls.
-
Sault family looks for support after car thief destroys their vehicle
A high-profile car theft in Sault Ste. Marie this week that damaged police vehicles has also left a family in the city without transportation.
Ottawa
-
uOttawa doctor suspended over pro-Palestinian posts resigns from Canadian Medical Association board
Dr. Yipeng Ge wrote in a lengthy letter addressed to the CMA Board of Directors and posted to social media that the relationship with the medical association had become "untenable" and "irreparable"
-
Chores dispute with mom lands Brockville, Ont. man in hot water
A mother-son dispute over household duties has led to a Brockville, Ont. man being arrested on charges of assault.
-
Abrupt closure of South Keys clinic puts patients in the lurch
Patients are scrambling after the abrupt closure of the Soundcare Medical and Imaging Centre in South Keys.
Windsor
-
Ernie 'the Bacon Man' Lamont dies at 76
Ernie ‘the Bacon Man’ Lamont has died.
-
Pedestrian struck by pickup truck in west end recovering
Windsor police say a man is in hospital recovering from serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck Thursday afternoon.
-
Woman wanted in connection to Riverside Dr arson arrested
Windsor police arrested a woman who was wanted in connection to a downtown arson earlier this month.
Barrie
-
Woman's death at Collingwood residence under investigation
An investigation into the death of a Collingwood woman early Friday morning is underway.
-
Simcoe County forecast includes freezing rain and record highs for the holidays
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for Simcoe County and surrounding areas, noting patchy freezing rain is possible overnight Friday and into Saturday morning.
-
Suspects in attempted theft in Orillia busted with homemade cardboard licence plates
Three men accused of trying to steal electronic devices from an Orillia business and fleeing in a vehicle with licence plates made out of cardboard face charges.
Atlantic
-
Flooding, power outages plague Cape Breton residents
Days of heavy rain proved to be too much for the sewer system in Sydney, N.S., on Thursday.
-
Gas prices increase in all three Maritime provinces
Gas prices went up in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Prince Edward Island ahead of the busy holiday weekend.
-
From anger to generosity: N.B. man tells of lessons learned after his car is stolen
A New Brunswick musician whose vehicle was stolen and damaged has channelled his anger at the theft toward charitable giving.
Calgary
-
Calgary tax cheat fined, given house arrest
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) says a Calgary woman has pleaded guilty to lying to the agency and making false claims for more than 50 people over a three-year period.
-
Woman arrested and charged after mail truck stolen from Olds, Alta.
A woman from Olds is facing a number of charges after police say she was caught stealing a mail truck right out from under the nose of a Canada Post employee.
-
Calgary International Airport bustling with holiday travellers
Passengers are lining up at the Calgary International Airport on Friday on what's believed to be the busiest travel day of the year.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian newcomer fatally stabbed 'without provocation': Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a 46-year-old Ukrainian newcomer was fatally stabbed without provocation while walking to work on Wednesday.
-
Man who pleaded guilty in fatal crash appealing his sentence
A Winnipeg man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced last month in a fatal impaired driving crash is now appealing his sentence.
-
Manitoba First Nations leaders call for action in wake of brutal assault
A brutal and disturbing assault on a First Nations woman in Winnipeg last week is prompting calls from First Nations leaders for immediate action.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian critically injured after crash in Surrey
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with critical injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Surrey early Friday morning.
-
Man facing multiple charges after string of break-ins in Metro Vancouver
A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including seven counts of breaking and entering, after several reported break-ins in Surrey and Burnaby.
-
Is Canada's fleet of water bombers fit for climate-change fuelled wildfires?
They're an easily recognizable part of Canada's fight against wildfires, playing a key supporting role in the annual battle against the flames.
Edmonton
-
Police investigate suspicious death north of downtown
A man is dead after a weapons incident north of downtown on Friday.
-
Driver in 107 Avenue crash facing dangerous driving charge: police
A man was fleeing police when he crashed on 107 Avenue Friday morning, police say.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured after being dragged by pickup: police
A pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries after he was dragged by a pickup in north Edmonton on Thursday.