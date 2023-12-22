Stolen goods that were allegedly being re-sold at Toronto convenience store seized by police

Police have seized more than $40,000 worth of property following an investigation into thefts from two drugs stores in York Region.

Police say that they began an investigation on Dec. 16 after learning that some of the stolen goods taken from drug stores in Vaughan and Richmond Hill were being resold at a convenience store.

Police say that a search warrant was ultimately executed at two locations in Toronto on Wednesday, leading to the seizure of the stolen goods.

Police say that the goods included high-end cosmetics, hygiene items and over-the-counter medications, such as vitamins and pain-relievers.

Two suspects have been arrested as a result of the investigation.

Thi Hong Hanh Luu, 52, of Toronto and Tan Dung Nguyen, 68, of Toronto, are each facing charges for the possession of property obtained by crime and the trafficking of property obtained by crime.

Police say that they are also charged with selling/offering liquor for allegedly re-selling bottles of alcohol from their business.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.