

The Canadian Press





BANCROFT, Ont. -- An Ontario church that saw the figures of Jesus and Mary swiped from its nativity scene will now celebrate Christmas with everyone accounted for.

Provincial police say the figures were returned to the church in Bancroft, Ont., about 10 days after they initially disappeared.

They say Jesus and Mary originally went missing from the front lawn of the church, where the nativity scene was set up in honour of the season.

Police did not provide details on the return of the stolen figures.

Const. Philippe Regamey says he suspects pranksters may have been behind the theft.

He says neither the police nor the church wish to lay charges, but would still like to speak to anyone involved.

"They don't want any charges laid, of course, because it's Christmas season," he said. "It's all about forgiveness and stuff."