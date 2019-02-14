

In a show of solidarity with GM workers, a special performance by 17-time Grammy winner Sting is being held in Oshawa this afternoon.

Sting and the Toronto cast of his musical, “The Last Ship,” are performing the free show at the Tribute Communities Center.

The show, written by and starring Sting, tells the story of the singer’s upbringing in a small shipbuilding town, Newcastle, and the impact the closure of a shipyard has on the community.

“The story is a universal one, about the demise of a community through the industry being taken away,” Sting said in a one-on-one interview with CTV News Toronto.

Unifor President Jerry Dias said the show resembles the heartache Oshawa has faced since the November announcement from General Motors that the company would wind down its operations in Oshawa by the end of 2019.

The loss is estimated at about 2,600 unionized workers and 340 other staff.

Dias said Sting reached out to Unifor with the proposal last week. He said the singer identified with the “plight” of workers in Oshawa.

“Him and I really talked about Oshawa, we talked about his small community in the UK where the shipping industry left and caused mass devastation. We really compared notes,” Dias explained.

“It was so eerie about what happened back in the 80s, is exactly what’s transpiring here today.”

According to Dias, the two also discussed how to reverse the decision made by GM on Oshawa.

Dias reiterated his confidence that the plant could still be saved.

“There is no question they’ve hurt us, the question is do they have the courage to reverse the decision,” he said.

“There is lots of time here. I don’t know if GM is thinking about what the solution has to look like, but they have to sit down and talk with us. It’s not too late to do the right thing. We have the better part of a year. So let’s sit down and let’s get at it.”

Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath echoed some of Dias’ sentiments.

“I wouldn’t say there’s no solution,” she said prior to the show in Oshawa.

“Workers, whether they’re unionized or not, need to band together in solidarity and stand up for good jobs… At the end of the day we need every worker to have an ability to put a roof over their heads and food on the table for their family.”

Horwath pointed to a need for better provincial strategy on the auto sector as the industry pivots to different technology.

“We know what the future is when it comes to automotive – it’s driverless cars, automated cars, it’s electric vehicles – so we should be, as Ontario, on the cutting edge of the manufacturing of these vehicles because we’ve done a lot of the work behind the IT and those kinds of things around those vehicles.”

On the heels of the event in Oshawa, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a $40 million plan over three years for the auto sector. The funding is part of the province’s 10-year plan to embolden the industry’s competitiveness and will focus on modernization.

It’s not clear how or if this plan will impact Oshawa.

Last month, despite meetings with federal representatives, GM refused to budge on the closure.

GM CEO Mary Barra indicated that the company would continue to support its operations in Ingersoll and St. Catharines, and a research and development facility in Markham.

