Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.

The legislation will be tabled at approximately 1 p.m, according to a release issued Monday morning. Following that, a media availability will be held at 1:30 p.m.

The new legislation is meant to “refocus the education system on improving outcomes for students,” the release said.

CTVNewsToronto.ca will live stream the event at 1:30 p.m.

On Sunday, Ontario announced it would spend more than $180 million to help students across the province improve their reading, writing, and math skills.