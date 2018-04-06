Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones
A woman looks at a Google Pixel 2 phone at a Google event at the SFJAZZ Center in San Francisco, October 4, 2017. Canada's wireless providers are preparing for a looming update to the National Public Alerting System that will force smartphones to sound an ominous alarm when an emergency alert is triggered. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Jeff Chiu)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 8:14AM EDT
Starting today, Canadians won't have to be near a television or radio to receive emergency alerts.
Life-threatening emergencies will now be broadcast on compatible mobile phones.
As of today, the National Public Alerting System -- commonly called Alert Ready -- will include wireless networks, in addition to traditional broadcast channels.
In the case of a life-threatening emergency, officials will send a localized alert that will compel compatible phones to emit an alarm and display a bilingual text warning.
Situations that could prompt an alert include forest fires, terrorist threats or an Amber Alert for a missing child.
Canada's broadcast regulator, the CRTC, has said that wireless carriers will conduct one test of the system during the week of May 6.
The shrill, siren-like alarm tone is the same one that currently accompanies emergency broadcasts on radio and television.
The Alert Ready website says individuals will not be billed for the messages.