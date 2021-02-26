TORONTO -- Starting Monday, York Region residents 80 years of age or older can book an appointment to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

The notice was posted to York Region’s website on Friday and said “information will be posted on this page and shared on multiple communication channels once available.”

The website also urges residents of this age category and their caregivers to “please remain patient over the next couple of days as we finalize these booking details.”

No further details on the booking process have been released at this time.

On Thursday, Health Minister Christine Elliott said all of the province’s 34 local public health units will be able to vaccinate elderly residents ahead of Ontario’s timeline, but will have to use their own booking system until its web portal is ready.

Elliott added that the public health units will have to transition to the web portal once it’s launched on March 15.

Currently in York Region, an expanded list of health-care workers are eligible to receive their COVID-19 vaccine. The list, as set by the Ontario government, includes those working in acute care and other hospital settings, community care with high-risk of exposure and serving specialized patients populations, other health-care services for Indigenous populations, and laboratory services.

Those workers, belonging to the province’s very high priority category, are able to check with their employer for instructions on how to access the vaccine.

York Region has previously listed the following locations as vaccine clinic sites: