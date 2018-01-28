'Starboy' picks up best urban contemporary album Grammy for the Weeknd
Recording artist The Weeknd performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse 20167at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Scott Roth
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, January 28, 2018 5:58PM EST
NEW YORK - The Weeknd's “Starboy” has picked up a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.
It's the third career Grammy for the global superstar from Toronto.
He's among a group of Canadians who scored golden gramophones in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards are handed out.
Leonard Cohen's song “You Want It Darker” won a Grammy for best rock performance. The track appears on the Montreal singer-songwriter's final album of the same name.
Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan's “Crazy Girl Crazy” picked up a Grammy in the best classical solo vocal album category. It's the first Grammy win for the contemporary opera singer.
Charles Moniz of Burlington, Ont. shared a Grammy win earlier in the ceremony for “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, which scored best engineered album, non-classical.
The Grammy Awards main event, which has moved to New York to mark its 60th year, begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.