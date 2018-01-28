

The Canadian Press





NEW YORK - The Weeknd's “Starboy” has picked up a Grammy for best urban contemporary album.

It's the third career Grammy for the global superstar from Toronto.

He's among a group of Canadians who scored golden gramophones in a pre-telecast ceremony where most of the awards are handed out.

Leonard Cohen's song “You Want It Darker” won a Grammy for best rock performance. The track appears on the Montreal singer-songwriter's final album of the same name.

Nova Scotia soprano Barbara Hannigan's “Crazy Girl Crazy” picked up a Grammy in the best classical solo vocal album category. It's the first Grammy win for the contemporary opera singer.

Charles Moniz of Burlington, Ont. shared a Grammy win earlier in the ceremony for “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars, which scored best engineered album, non-classical.

The Grammy Awards main event, which has moved to New York to mark its 60th year, begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.