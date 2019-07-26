Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood has rallied around a non-profit music program after the instruments it uses to teach underprivileged kids were stolen.

Earlier this week, staff at Cabbagetown Community Arts Centre discovered that its violins, guitars and sound equipment had been stolen.

The registered charity provides one-on-one music lessons about 200 kids throughout the school year. But Glen Loucks, assistant executive director at the Cabbage Town Community Arts Centre, said that staff worried there wouldn’t be enough instruments to open in September.

A few days after the theft was reported, the music program was showered with donated instruments. As of Friday, 11 guitars, two violins and one piano had been dropped off at the Parliament Street headquarters.

"The tremendous outpouring of support from the community was just overwhelming,” said Loucks.

A GoFundMe page set up to bring in money to replace the stolen equipment has raised nearly $25,000, which is more than the program’s original goal.

Mohamed Said walked over to the community centre on Friday from the city’s Regent Park neighbourhood, pushing a piano he planned to donate.

“When I heard in the news, it broke my heart,” Said said. “So it was staying at home, nobody using it I said, I may as well give it to the kids."

"As long as the kids are happy, I am happy,” he added.

Loucks said that the Cabbage Town Community centre is optimistic the program will open as planned in the fall.