TORONTO -- Police west of Toronto say they've laid sex assault charges against a staff member at a forensic mental health facility for youth.

Halton police allege a 24-year-old woman who was a relief worker at the Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville, Ont., victimized an underage resident at the facility.

They say the worker was arrested yesterday after a joint investigation with the police force and the Children's Aid Society.

The Mississauga, Ont., woman is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust.

Investigators say she was released on a promise to appear in court on Nov. 3 in Milton, Ont.

They say the woman was suspended from her job at the onset of the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.