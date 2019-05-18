

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 30s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing in downtown Hamilton early Saturday morning.

Police tell CP24 that the victim was found on the street on East Avenue near King Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that he had sustained multiple stab wounds and was unconscious at the scene.

Tactical and K9 officers were seen in the area following the stabbing but police say that no arrests have been made.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing, according to police.