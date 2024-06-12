TORONTO
Toronto

    • Stabbing on TTC bus leaves one person seriously injured.

    Police put a tape around a TTC bus following a stabbing on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (CP24) Police put a tape around a TTC bus following a stabbing on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (CP24)
    Toronto police are investigating a stabbing onboard a TTC bus in southwest Etobicoke that left one person seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon.

    Officers received a call for a stabbing near Berry and Park Lawn roads, north of the Queensway, shortly before 6 p.m.

    Two males were reportedly having a verbal argument on a TTC bus, which escalated to a stabbing, police said.

    When officers arrived, they located one of the males with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and was later placed under police custody.

    Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they tended to two patients at the scene – a woman with minor injuries and a teenage boy with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    Meanwhile, police said the second male had fled the scene.

