Stabbing on TTC bus leaves one person seriously injured.

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing onboard a TTC bus in southwest Etobicoke that left one person seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon.

Officers received a call for a stabbing near Berry and Park Lawn roads, north of the Queensway, shortly before 6 p.m.

Two males were reportedly having a verbal argument on a TTC bus, which escalated to a stabbing, police said.

When officers arrived, they located one of the males with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital and was later placed under police custody.

Toronto paramedics told CP24 that they tended to two patients at the scene – a woman with minor injuries and a teenage boy with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police said the second male had fled the scene.