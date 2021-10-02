Advertisement
Stabbing on board Toronto bus sends one person to hospital
Published Saturday, October 2, 2021 3:09PM EDT Last Updated Saturday, October 2, 2021 3:09PM EDT
Police are investigating a stabbing on a TTC bus in North York.
TORONTO -- A man is in police custody after a stabbing on board a TTC bus in North York Saturday afternoon that left one person seriously wounded.
The stabbing happened in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at 2:14 p.m.
Police say a male victim, believed to be in his teens, suffered multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to a trauma centre with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, paramedics say.
A suspect was arrested at the scene, police say. It is not known what led to the stabbing.