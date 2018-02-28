

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was stabbed in East York on Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police say the teen was stabbed near East York Collegiate Institute, in the Cosburn and Coxwell avenues area, at around 3:15 p.m.

According to paramedics, the teen suffered a serious injury to his torso during the incident and was subsequently taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed that the victim is a student of East York Collegiate but said the incident did not occur on school property.

A trail of blood could be seen on the sidewalk near a bus stop across the street from the school.

“A this time we’re looking for two suspects,” Toronto police Sgt. Paul Martin said. “We’ve learned that (the victim’s) injuries are not life-threatening.”

Police canine units are also on scene searching for the two suspects.

Martin said police are trying to determine “whether or not there’s any correlation” between the suspects and East York Collegiate.

A student of the school told CP24 that he was walking with a group of friends in the area when he spotted a person he believes was one of the suspects.

“They just started getting a faster pace and we thought they were going to attack us but then they just walked past us,” Suren said.

Later, he said he saw the victim “laying on the ground bleeding.”

“There was a blood trail going down the path down to the bus stop,” Suren said. “I saw cop cars and the blood trail and everyone crying.”