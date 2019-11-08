Stabbing in Scarborough leaves teen with serious injuries
Police tape is shown in this file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 7:33PM EST
Toronto police say one person has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Scarborough.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Ben Stanton Boulevard and Lawrence Avenue East, east of McCowan Road, just before 6:30 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.
Police said a teenage boy was stabbed.
He has been taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
Two masked men fled the area on foot, police said.
No suspects descriptions have been released.