

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people have been rushed to hospital this morning after a stabbing in Parkdale.

The incident occurred inside a building in the area of King Street and Dunn Avenue at around 4:45 a.m.

According to paramedics, one of the victims, identified as a man in his 50s, sustained life-threatening injuries while the second victim suffered minor injuries.

The age and gender of the second victim has not been released.

One person has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing, police say.