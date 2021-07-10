TORONTO -- A man was seriously wounded after being stabbed in North York Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Grandravine Drive, south of Finch Avenue West, just before 10 p.m. for reports of a person stabbed in the abdomen.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police said they are looking for a white male suspect wearing a mask and a black hat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3100.