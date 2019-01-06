

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One male has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Scarborough’s Kennedy Park neighbourhood.

The incident occurred in the area of Danforth Road and Gordonridge Place, near Midland Avenue.

Police say one male was located at the scene suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not released the age of the victim.

No information has been provided on possible suspects.