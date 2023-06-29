Stabbing at Yorkdale mall sends male to hospital

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Yorkdale mall that left one person injured on Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the shopping centre located near Allen Road and Highway 401 just after 10 p.m. for reports of a male who had been stabbed.

Officers arrived and located a victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear where the stabbing occurred as the mall closed at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, police are looking for a male suspect in his 20s who had fled the area. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and black/red shoes