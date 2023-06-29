Stabbing at Yorkdale mall sends male to hospital
Toronto police are investigating a stabbing at Yorkdale mall that left one person injured on Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to the shopping centre located near Allen Road and Highway 401 just after 10 p.m. for reports of a male who had been stabbed.
Officers arrived and located a victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is unclear where the stabbing occurred as the mall closed at 9 p.m.
Meanwhile, police are looking for a male suspect in his 20s who had fled the area. He was last seen wearing all-black clothing and black/red shoes
Canadian wildfires trigger more special air quality statements in much of Central Canada
Canadian wildfires are triggering dangerous plumes of smoke and air pollution in parts of the country, forcing many people to avoid the outdoors.
Expect a hot, smoky summer in much of America. Here's why you'd better get used to it
The only break much of America can hope for anytime soon from eye-watering dangerous smoke from fire-struck Canada is brief bouts of shirt-soaking sweltering heat and humidity from a southern heat wave that has already proven deadly, forecasters say.
Refugee who first fled Afghanistan then Trump's America graduates U of T with goal to help others
Omer Malikyar set two goals for himself when he set foot in Canada — to get a proper education and to give back to the community he’s from. And the Afghan refugee is achieving those goals one after the other.
France to deploy 40,000 police to quell violence that followed deadly police shooting
France's government vowed to restore order Thursday after two nights of urban violence triggered by the deadly police shooting of a 17-year-old, announcing it would deploy tens of thousands more officers and crack down on neighbourhoods where buildings and vehicles were torched.
'It's a big shock': Officials speak on UW stabbing attack that injured one professor, two students
Waterloo regional police said one person has been arrested and three people have been taken to hospital after a stabbing attack inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Deadline for $70M unclaimed Ontario lottery ticket expires
The deadline to claim a $70 million lottery prize has now passed, and it remains to be seen if the holder of the winning ticket was found.
RoseAnne Archibald ousted as AFN national chief following investigation into her leadership
Members of the Assembly of First Nations have voted in favour to immediately oust RoseAnne Archibald as national chief following an investigation into her leadership.
This planet should've been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
La Ronde cancels fireworks show over air quality concerns
Montreal amusement park La Ronde has cancelled its Thursday night fireworks show following a recommendation from public health. The show, the first round of L’International des Feux Loto-Québec, was called off because of air quality concerns, according to the park.
Tree cut down in Montreal bike burglary
Bike thefts aren't uncommon in Montreal, but it's not every day that a tree is victimized in the process. Earlier this week, a bike chained to a sapling in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood appears to have been stolen after the tree was sawed in half.
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian defender David Reinbacher in fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville. Reinbacher is the seventh Austrian to be selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, and the third since 2020 after Marco Kasper (8th in 2022) and Marco Rossi (9th in 2020).
No more velodrome in London
Members of FCV have started a new, not-for-profit organization called Black Line Cycling Association that said it will work to meet the growing interest in cycling in the area.
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
Knights players headed to Toronto and Philly
Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan have both been picked up in the first round of the NHL draft.
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
BREAKING | Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
Dog at the centre of unprecedented Ontario legal battle after death of man who bought it
Rocco Junior is just over a year old with a glossy grey coat and a tongue that often flops out of the side of his mouth – he’s also the subject of an unprecedented legal battle in Ontario scheduled to unfold this summer.
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement, warning of "high levels of air pollution" developing in the national capital region.
Answers to 6 questions about the Hydro Ottawa workers' strike
Around 400 Hydro Ottawa employees took to the picket lines Wednesday as they strike for a new contract with the utility. Here are answers to some common questions about the strike.
-
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
Windsor Salt workers, Unifor members to rally in front of City Hall Thursday
A rally in support of Windsor Salt workers will be held in front of City Hall on Thursday. Hosted by Unifor, the rally will take place in the green space behind Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.
Air quality statement remains in effect
Smoke plumes from forest fires over northeastern Ontario and Quebec are resulting in deteriorated air quality. Poor air quality may persist into tonight or Friday for some areas.
Suspect wanted for arson after allegedly setting vehicle on fire
Windsor police are looking for a suspect wanted for arson after he allegedly lit another man's car on fire during an argument.
Smoke-filled skies create haze across Simcoe County
The national weather agency says high levels of air pollution due to smoke from forest fires are possible once again Thursday through Friday.
Single-vehicle crash nets driver impaired charges
A man faces impaired driving charges after a fender-bender Monday morning.
A local hockey star’s NHL dream has taken flight with the Jets
Orillia will soon be able to watch a new but familiar face skating his way toward the Stanley Cup next year.
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
With help from the entire family and the community, Richard Sprague’s children are raising money to get their dad a mobility van so they can enjoy their time during his fight against cancer.
RCMP want help in 1990s sexual assault case that left girl with life-altering injuries
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Crash on Whoop-Up Drive causes 'significant damage' to the road
A section of Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Drive is closed for repairs after a crash on the major route on Wednesday.
Calgary won't change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
Southern Manitoba hit with flooding, hail and tornadoes amid severe weather
A Wednesday evening storm brought severe weather to southern Manitoba, including flooding, hail and a possible pair of tornadoes.
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
Health minister speaks about agreement allowing St Paul’s Hospital to opt out of medical assistance in dying
After the parents of a terminally ill Vancouver woman who was denied medical assistance in dying (MAiD) at St. Paul’s Hospital spoke out about the difficult final hours of their daughter’s life, B.C.’s health minister is responding to their concerns surrounding an agreement that allows Providence Health facilities to deny MAiD for religions reasons.
Man shot and killed by police inside B.C. emergency room, IIO investigating
A man was shot and killed by police inside the emergency room of a hospital in B.C. on Wednesday, sparking an investigation by the province’s police watchdog.
'More work to do': B.C. premier addresses extreme heat response and planning
On the two-year anniversary of the deadliest weather event in Canadian history, B.C.'s premier acknowledged that while much work has been done to respond to extreme heat events, more is needed.
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
