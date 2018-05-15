Stabbing at Victoria Park Station sends male victim to hospital
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 9:31PM EDT
A man has been taken to a trauma centre with a lower body injury after a stabbing took place at Victoria Park Station on Tuesday night.
The incident occurred on the eastbound platform of the subway station at around 8:30 p.m.
The male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.
Toronto police said a suspect wanted in connection with the incident fled the scene following the stabbing but did not provide any description.
The subway station is closed as officers investigate.