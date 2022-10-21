Stabbing at Toronto gym sends one to hospital

A suspect has been arrested after another man was stabbed at a gym in Scarborough on Friday evening.

The stabbing occurred at Eglinton Avenue East and Warden Avenue in the Golden Mile area just before 6:50 p.m.

Toronto police arrived to find a man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to hospital, and there is no word on his condition.

Police said a man in his 30s was later arrested in connection with the incident.