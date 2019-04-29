

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a lounge in Rexdale late Sunday night.

Police responded to the lounge near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:40 p.m.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they rushed a patient to hospital in critical condition. Police later said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no information on suspects so far or what led to the stabbing.