Stabbing at lounge in Rexdale sends one person to hospital
Police respond to a stabbing at a lounge on Humber College Blvd in Rexdale Sunday April 28, 2019. (Mike Nguyen /CP24)
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, April 29, 2019 6:30AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 29, 2019 6:34AM EDT
One person was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed at a lounge in Rexdale late Sunday night.
Police responded to the lounge near Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 at around 11:40 p.m.
Toronto Paramedic Services said they rushed a patient to hospital in critical condition. Police later said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
There is no information on suspects so far or what led to the stabbing.