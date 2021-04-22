TORONTO -- A teen accused of sexually assaulting two students at an all-boys Catholic school in Toronto is set to mount his defence today.

The alleged incidents occurred in the locker room of one of the football teams at St. Michael's College School in the fall of 2018.

The accused teen has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of gang sexual assault, sexual assault with a weapon and assault with a weapon.

Court has heard he may testify in his own defence.

The trial was adjourned Tuesday because the teen was sick.

The judge recently ruled a 22-second video that shows one of the sexual assaults is admissible as evidence in the case.

Several witnesses have testified they could see the accused teen in the video and said he was involved in the sex assault.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2021.