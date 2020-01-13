TORONTO -- The St. Lawrence Market, a bustling hub of vendors in Toronto’s downtown, is testing out a new set of operating hours in March.

The new hours of operation, which will include having the market open Sundays and four evenings every week, will launch on March 15.

The pilot project will last until the following year, ending on March 15, 2021.

“The pilot project will inform a decision on a more permanent operating schedule for 2021 and beyond,” the City of Toronto said in a news release issued Monday.

We are excited to announce that the St. Lawrence Market ours of Operation pilot project will begin March 15. New hours will include Sundays at weekday evenings. #markethours #opensundays https://t.co/NoMywMAGVZ — St. Lawrence Market (@StLawrenceMkt) January 13, 2020

The market is currently open Tuesday to Thursday, typically from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open for one extra hour on Fridays.

On Saturdays, the market opens around 5 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

The market is currently not open Monday or Sunday.

When the new hours launch, the market will be open Tuesday, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On Saturday, it will be open 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and on Sunday, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will continue to be closed Monday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing how many residents and visitors embrace Sunday and evening shopping at St. Lawrence Market,” Mayor John Tory said in the news release.

“The new hours … modernizes the market's operations and ensures that more people have the opportunity to experience this amazing, historic Toronto destination."

Last year, members of the public along with vendors discussed the market’s hours with the city.