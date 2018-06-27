

CTV News Toronto





The city is looking for feedback from the public on a plan to revitalize part of the St. Lawrence Market.

A public consultation will be held Wednesday night at the temporary building, located behind the market, where city staff will discuss the reimagining of the south building.

Representatives from the design firm that won the contract, DIALOG, which specializes in public market spaces, will also be at the meeting.

“The goal of the Lower Level Revitalization is to improve the success of the lower level of the South Market in a way that complements the upper level, and create a destination that will attract people to visit, shop, dine and return in the future,” a news release from the city reads.

“The design will engage both the exterior and interior spaces, upgrade vendor services and operations, and improve storage areas, loading facilities and the circulation of people and goods.”

The lower level of the south market was originally used as a wholesale storage area but was opened for retail use in 1978. Currently, about 30 vendors operate on the lower level.

The St. Lawrence Market’s north building, located on the opposite side of Front Street, is also slated for change.

Once built, the lot will be home to farmers’ and antique market but will also include Toronto court rooms, an administrative building and a parking garage.

Back in 2015, centuries-old remnants were unearthed during a pre-construction archaeological dig. The findings delayed the construction project while crews worked to preserve items dating as far back as 1831.

According to a staff report, the north building project will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2020.

Tonight’s meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 125 The Esplanade.