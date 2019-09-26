

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





The St. Lawrence Market South, a bustling hub of vendors in Toronto’s downtown, may get a new slate of opening hours.

The city is meeting with the public next week for a public consultation on the market’s hours of operation.

The market is currently open Tuesday to Thursday, typically from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is open for one extra hour on Fridays.

On Saturdays, the market opens around 5 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

The market is not open Monday or Sunday.

The city is inviting members of the public along with vendors to 125 The Esplanade at the Temporary North Market Wednesday to discuss the market’s hours.

The objective, the city said, is to “better support the Toronto and market community.”