St. Catharines, Ont. man faces new child exploitation charges after investigation
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 1:32PM EDT
ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- A St. Catharines, Ont., man is facing additional charges in a child exploitation investigation.
Police say officers executed a search warrant at a west-end St. Catharines home on Nov. 29, 2017.
Niagara regional police originally charged the 37-year-old last Dec. 1 with two counts of possession of child pornography, and a single count of distribution of child pornography.
Police say he was rearrested on Wednesday and charged with sexual interference, sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, and making child pornography.
They say he was being held for a bail hearing on Thursday.