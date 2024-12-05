Spike in online marketplace robberies in North York prompts police warning

Toronto Police are warning online marketplace buyers and sellers to be wary of an increase in robberies when meeting up for transactions.

Police say in the past two months, officers have responded to eight robberies after people met up to exchange money for goods being sold online. They say some of those instances saw victims robbed at knife or gunpoint.

Police did not say if any of the instances they responded to resulted in arrests and no suspect descriptions were provided.

Many of the alleged robberies took place in the North York area.

Police are now offering tips to anyone who wants to meet up to buy or sell online items.

They suggest meeting up during the day and advise not to attend if the suggested meeting location is somewhere isolated or out of the public eye.

Additionally, police recommend bringing another person to the meet-up and to leave if anyone is wearing face coverings or other possible disguises.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.