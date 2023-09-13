‘Speed was a factor,’ say police, in multi-vehicle Etobicoke collision that sent 6 to hospital
Speed was a factor in a multi-vehicle crash in Etobicoke that sent six people to hospital on Wednesday evening, say police.
The collision happened around 6:40 p.m. near Islington Avenue and Springbrook Gardens, just south of Bloor Street West.
Speaking to reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Jeff Banglid said that three vehicles were involved in an initial crash at the intersection.
He said that the driver of a white Maserati was travelling northbound on Islington Avenue when they were stuck by the driver of a vehicle coming westbound and turning northbound onto Islington. A third vehicle travelling southbound was then struck by the Maserati driver, Banglid said.
“Two of those vehicles have now come to rest on the west side of Islington, and the other vehicle directly behind me stayed in the northbound lanes,” he said.
Banglid said that a fourth vehicle, a BMW, was hit by some of the debris from the crash. He noted that the driver of that vehicle was not injured.
Paramedics said that they transported six people to hospital, three females and three males. Two of the patients were listed in serious but non-life-threatening condition, while the others sustained minor injuries, they said.
Banglid said at least of the people taken to hospital is a teenager, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles.
He also indicated that one of the vehicles was being used for a “ride-share program” with three occupants inside.
“What caused this accident is still under investigation, but as you can tell from the amount of debris in the area and the severity of the crash and the damage thereof, we believe that speed was a factor,” he said, adding the information that police have so far about this collision is based on witness accounts “due to the condition of the people that were involved.”
“They're still in the hospital, and the priority being their medical well being. Once that has subsided, we'll have an opportunity to speak to them to determine exactly what occurred here this evening.”
Toronto police have canvassed the area of the crash and are asking anyone with information, including dashcam video, to contact traffic services, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Drivers, meanwhile, should continue to expect delays as roads in the area are closed due to the investigation.
