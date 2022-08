Speed, alcohol may be factors in early morning Mississauga rollover: OPP

Police are looking into whether speed and alcohol may be contributing factors to a serious, single-vehicle rollover in Mississauga.

The collision happened early Sunday morning in the southbound lanes of Highway 410, just before Highway 401.

According to the OPP’s Highway Safety Division, a 22-year-old man was transported to a trauma centre with a “life-altering” injury. Two other females in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, police said.

Investigators said while they were probing this crash, the driver of another vehicle drove through the road closure at high speed knocking down cones and flares.

They were arrested after failing a roadside screening device for alcohol and charged with impaired driving (having a blood alcohol level is above 80 milligrams) and dangerous operation of a vehicle.