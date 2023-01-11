Special weather statement issued: Toronto, GTA to see significant rainfall Thursday

FILE - A person wearing a mask takes cover with an umbrella on a rainy fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette  FILE - A person wearing a mask takes cover with an umbrella on a rainy fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette 

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton