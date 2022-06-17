Special weather statement issued for GTA advising wind gusts of up to 70 km/h

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for some parts of the Toronto region warning of strong winds.

The federal weather agency said winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour are expected throughout the day before easing later this evening.

Environment Canada says gusty winds could further damage trees or structures that were already weakened from recent storms.

The regions of York, Durham, Peel and Halton are also under a special weather statement.

On Thursday, the region was hit by a fast-moving row of thunderstorms that brought large hail and strong winds. Tornado warnings and watches were issued in some areas of eastern Ontario.

Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project tweeted Friday that they are investigating possible tornadoes during Thursday's storm, including one near Oshawa.

After a windy end to the week, Environment Canada said it will be clear and sunny on Saturday and Sunday, with highs around 20 C.