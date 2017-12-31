

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The city’s director of shelter services says beds are still available at multiple homeless shelters across Toronto despite reports from volunteers at an unsanctioned downtown supervised injection site, who said beds could not be located last night.

Speaking to CP24 on Saturday night, Gillian Kolla, of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society, said that when she tried to find shelter beds for patrons of the Moss Park supervised injection site on Saturday, she was told by intake officials with the city’s shelter system that there were no beds available at nearby facilities.

The city recently opened up a new shelter inside a section of the Better Living Centre on the grounds of the Canadian National Exhibition and Kolla said that she tried to send some of her patrons there but was told that there was no space.

But on Sunday morning, Gord Tanner, the city’s director of shelter services, told CP24 that there were in fact spaces available at the Better Living Centre on Saturday night. He said there were also free beds at the 24-hour women’s respite shelter on Cowan Avenue in Parkdale, and the shelter at 129 Peter Street.

Bitterly cold temperatures have created dangerous conditions outside for the city’s homeless population. Toronto and many parts of the province are under an extreme cold warning with forecasted wind chill values of -30 on Sunday.

An extreme cold weather alert issued by the city’s medical officer of health is also still in effect.

During an alert, the city provides extra services for the city’s homeless. Tanner said an additional street outreach team has been deployed to help get the word out about shelters and city services.

Tanner said as of 5 a.m. Sunday, there were 10 cots available at the Better Living Centre. He added that even if there are no beds available, people and pets are still permitted to go inside to warm up, use the washrooms and showers, and get some food.

"There is no referral needed, people can just show up there," Tanner told CP24.com.

"People won’t be turned away. It is a large, large facility."

He said he believes there were 80 beds offered at the facility on Saturday night but noted that the capacity can be expanded if there is a need.

Tanner said that city officials have been in touch with staff at the Better Living Centre and will be looking into any possible miscommunication between volunteers at the Moss Park supervised injection site and staff at the facility.