Southern Ontario to get hit with blast of winter weather, snow this week: ECCC

Southern Ontario can expect a surge of winter weather Tuesday, with the forecast calling for icy conditions and up to 15 cm of snowfall.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting 10 to 15 cm of blowing snow and freezing rain from Owen Sound to Sydenham, Ont., extending as far north as Bracebridge.

In the Greater Toronto Area, special weather statements calling for “significant snowfall with a risk of freezing rain” have already been issued in Caledon, Newmarket, Georgina and Uxbridge.

“Snow associated with a major winter storm is expected to move into portions of southern Ontario on Tuesday,” the statement reads. “Difficult travel conditions will be likely, particularly later Tuesday and Tuesday night.”

— ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) January 7, 2024

The national weather agency forecasts rain and strong wind into Tuesday evening.

As the week goes on, the messy weather can be expected to persist. On Wednesday, ECCC predicts rainfall and a high near 4 C, and on Thursday, flurries make their way back into the forecast as temperatures are expected to drop to the freezing mark.

The city saw its first significant snowfall of the year over the weekend when residents woke up to about five centimetres of accumulation.