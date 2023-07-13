Southbound lane on Dufferin Street Bridge could be closed for months as crews repair damage

The southbound lane on the Dufferin Street Bridge could be closed for up to two months as crews work to repair damage that was recently discovered on the structure.

In a news release issued this week, the city said the damage was found on the southbound portion of the bridge south of Springhurst Avenue.

“To ensure public safety and to facilitate the necessary repair work, southbound lanes over the Dufferin Street Bridge will be closed, with southbound traffic diverted onto Springhurst Avenue,” the release read.

The northbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk will remain open, the city confirmed.

“Repairs to the bridge’s southbound lane are expected to take up to two months. However, City staff will work to complete the repairs quickly and minimize the closure period,” the release concluded.