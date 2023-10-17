Toronto

    • Southbound DVP near Gardiner Expressway lanes reopen after dump truck collision

    A collision is blocking the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway near the Gardiner Expressway.

    The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened near the Gardiner Expressway following a collision involving a dump truck.

    The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the DVP near Eastern Avenue, Toronto police said.

    Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a dump truck, police said. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

    Aerial views of the scene showed debris scattered across the southbound lanes of the highway.

    The highway reopened shortly before 9 a.m.  

