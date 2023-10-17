Southbound DVP near Gardiner Expressway lanes reopen after dump truck collision
The southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway have reopened near the Gardiner Expressway following a collision involving a dump truck.
The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the DVP near Eastern Avenue, Toronto police said.
Multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, including a dump truck, police said. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
Aerial views of the scene showed debris scattered across the southbound lanes of the highway.
The highway reopened shortly before 9 a.m.
BREAKING 6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly
A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and two are considered missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said Tuesday.
The mother of an Israeli woman in a Hamas hostage video appeals for her release
The mother of a young Israeli woman held by Hamas appealed for her release on Tuesday, calling the seizure of some 200 hostages 'a crime against humanity.'
BREAKING Canada sanctions 'Russian collaborators' including TV stations in Moldova
The Canadian government has announced new sanctions against "Russian collaborators" in Moldova.
DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war
Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.
Israel's evacuation order for Gaza could breach international law: UN
The United Nations human rights office said on Tuesday that Israel's siege of Gaza and its evacuation order for the north of the enclave could amount to a forcible transfer of civilians and be in breach of international law.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
BREAKING Canada's annual inflation falls to 3.8% in September, grocery prices rise more slowly
Canada's annual inflation rate fell to 3.8 per cent in September, down from four per cent the previous month.
Champagne says he wishes grocers were more 'forthcoming' on plans to stabilize prices
Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he wishes Canadian grocers would be more forthcoming with the public about their plans to stabilize prices.
Belgian police shoot dead suspected extremist accused of killing 2 Swedish soccer fans
Police on Tuesday shot dead a suspected Tunisian extremist accused of gunning down two Swedish soccer fans in a brazen assault on a Brussels street that sent shockwaves through Belgium and Sweden.
Montreal
Quebec common front members vote in favour of strike action
The members of unions associated with Quebec's Common Front have voted 95 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.
Large aircraft will not be allowed to land at Saint-Hubert Airport
Aircraft carrying more than 230 passengers will not be allowed to land at Montreal's Saint-Hubert Airport in order to 'generate less noise.'
London
Veltman murder trial: Here’s what you need to know before day 25
The seventh week of the Nathaniel Veltman murder trial got underway on Monday with the accused resuming his testimony and telling the court how he debated targeting Muslims in Toronto the day before the attack on the Afzaal family in London. Here’s what you missed.
London, Ont. police seize drugs and ammunition
A London man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from London police officers Sunday evening.
'I had an urge to step on the gas': Accused in London, Ont. truck attack admits he entertained thought of attack in Toronto
During his third day on the stand, accused Nathaniel Veltman told the jury that on the evening of June 5, 2021 he drove to Toronto. 'I was entertaining the thought to committing an attack there in the future,' he said.
Kitchener
-
End of GED testing in Canada leaves people with fewer options
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
Kitchener council looks to allow fourplexes on residential lots
Kitchener city council is pursuing a bylaw that would allow fourplexes on residential land.
Two people charged with careless driving after serious motorcycle crash in Woodstock
Woodstock police have charged two people with careless driving after a SUV and motorcycle crash left a 17-year-old with serious injuries.
Northern Ontario
Police seek public assistance in locating driver in fatal Hwy. 11 crash
Ontario Provincial Police in northern Ontario are looking for 69-year-old Richard Ouellette of Dorval, Que., who is wanted for dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation causing bodily harm – and now for failing to attend court.
Recent violent attacks in Timmins have police concerned
Two recent and particularly violent attacks in Timmins, Ont. have police concerned.
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
Ottawa
NEW THIS MORNING Halloween expenses creep into celebrations as costs rise
Halloween, a holiday celebrated with great joy by many, is becoming a source of concern for some as the price of costumes and candy continues to climb, mirroring the overall increase in living and food costs.
4 people, including 2 cops, injured following assault at Barrhaven convenience store
Ottawa police say four people, including two police officers, were injured in a violent incident at a convenience store in Barrhaven Sunday night.
-
Teenager seriously injured after being struck by driver near Merivale High School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously hurt after he was hit by a minivan Monday afternoon.
Windsor
Windsor council approves 92-unit development, defers 12-storey high-rise proposal
One of two east Windsor development proposals before city council were approved after lengthy discussion Monday evening, with neighbouring residents pushing back against the proposals in each case.
-
Barrie
Port Carling, Ont. bedroom fire started in closet: Muskoka Fire Department
Muskoka Lakes Fire Department was called to a home in Port Carling on Sunday.
-
Town of Innisfil hosts prayer vigil amidst ongoing Israel-Hamas War
As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, the Town of Innisfil is sending a message to everyone impacted that they are far from alone.
Atlantic
New Brunswick throne speech today under cloud of election speculation
The New Brunswick legislature is scheduled to begin its fall session at 11 a.m. amid uncertainty about whether the premier will call an early election.
Ottawa, two Atlantic premiers agree to 'modified' Atlantic Loop project
Nova Scotia and New Brunswick scaled back plans for the Atlantic Loop electricity grid Monday to expanding just one existing connection between their two provinces.
Shots reportedly fired at vehicles in Bedford
Halifax police are investigating reports of multiple gunshots in Bedford, N.S., Monday night.
Calgary
Lethbridge, Alta., football team, suspended for sexual assault, allowed to practice
The Lethbridge School Division says its high school football team at the centre of a sexual assault case will be allowed to participate in team activities, including practices, but has not been cleared to play.
-
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
Winnipeg
Premier Designate Wab Kinew facing 'rich challenge' forming his inner circle: political scientist
The province will soon find out who is in Premier Designate Wab Kinew's inner circle when he and his team are sworn in on Wednesday.
Masks mandated for Manitoba health-care staff, optional for visitors
The province has released new guidance around masks use in hospitals and care homes, requiring staff to wear them and visitors to choose.
Judge dismisses Manitoba man's challenge of provincial homegrown cannabis ban
A Manitoba man's constitutional challenge of the province's ban on homegrown cannabis has been dismissed, but he says his legal battle is far from over.
Vancouver
City of PoCo accepting donations for supplies after suspected school arson
The City of Port Coquitlam is accepting donations of cash and school supplies to help students and teachers impacted by a fire that destroyed an elementary school on the city's south side over the weekend.
'I can't look them in the eyes': Vancouver surgeon describes horrific scene in Israel hospital
While many are fleeing Israel, some are flying directly into the war zone – including an Israeli surgeon living in Vancouver.
-
Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.
Edmonton
Albertans demand details, risk assessment in telephone town hall on quitting CPP
The provincial panel gathering feedback on whether Alberta should quit the Canada Pension Plan heard arguments for and against the idea in a telephone town hall Monday, but the overriding theme was a demand for details in order to make an informed decision.
Seniors, families endure extended wait for Alberta life-lease repayments
A group of Albertans representing families who've signed so-called life leases with retirement homes are concerned about access to hundreds of thousands of dollars of their own money.
Enhanced masking requirements expanded to 7 Alberta hospitals: AHS
Alberta Health Services says enhanced masking requirements are now in place at seven hospitals.