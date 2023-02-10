Southbound Allen Road closed after vehicle strikes construction worker, flips over

The southbound lanes of Allen Road are expected to be closed for several hours this morning after a vehicle struck a construction worker before hitting a snowbank and rolling over.

Toronto Police said a Volvo SUV was travelling south on Allen Road, just south of Lawrence Avenue, at around 12:45 a.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle. Police said the vehicle swerved into the left shoulder, where a construction worker was carrying out work, and struck him.

The vehicle then proceeded to hit a snowbank and rolled over.

The construction worker, a man in his 30s, was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

The 34-year-old driver of the Volvo was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving and is facing charges, police said.

Officers with Traffic Services remain on scene and the closure is expected to remain in place for several hours as they investigate.

A vehicle lies on its roof on the side of Allen Road after striking a construction worker and flipping over Friday, February 10, 2023.