A source close to government tells CTV News Toronto that the Ontario Public Service knows the identity of the person who leaked draft documents on Ontario’s health system to the NDP, and the Ontario Provincial Police is being called in to investigate.

The documents, which were verified by Health Minister Christine Elliott, include draft legislation which lays out the government’s plans to create a “super agency” responsible for bureaucratic decisions.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath released the draft bill to reporters on Thursday.

On Friday, Elliott expressed her surprise that the documents were leaked saying the person who shared the information was “not authorized” to do so.

“If that’s what happened and it was shared inappropriately, which it seems that it was, that is against the public servants declaration,” Elliott told CTV News Toronto.

Earlier today Government House Leader Todd Smith noted that the OPS had launched an investigation into what happened, but wouldn’t speculate about the role of the OPP.

“I have full faith in the OPP, if it gets there,” he said.