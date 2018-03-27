Sonographer charged with alleged sexual assault of patient
Yury Romanov is seen in this photo provided by Toronto Police Services.
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 27, 2018 4:08PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 27, 2018 4:39PM EDT
Toronto police have charged a sonographer with sexual assault following an alleged incident involving a patient.
Police say the victim is a 48-year-old woman who was undergoing an ultrasound examination.
According to police, the woman was sexually assaulted during that examination on Nov. 21, 2017.
The suspect was employed as a sonographer at BSA Diagnostics, located at 4002 Sheppard Avenue East.
Police say 69-year-old Yury Romanov of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.
Toronto Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.