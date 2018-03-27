

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have charged a sonographer with sexual assault following an alleged incident involving a patient.

Police say the victim is a 48-year-old woman who was undergoing an ultrasound examination.

According to police, the woman was sexually assaulted during that examination on Nov. 21, 2017.

The suspect was employed as a sonographer at BSA Diagnostics, located at 4002 Sheppard Avenue East.

Police say 69-year-old Yury Romanov of Toronto has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the incident. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 20.

Toronto Police believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.