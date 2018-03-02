Contract faculty, teaching assistants and other staff at York University could walk off the job on Monday should members vote against what is being described as a final offer from the school.

Members of CUPE 3903 will begin voting on the offer at 11:30 a.m.

The union’s bargaining committee is recommending that members vote against the offer, which they say does not do enough to protect the job security of contract faculty.

“After months of bargaining, concessions remain in the employer's final offer,” the union said in a message posted to Twitter on Thursday night. “The Bargaining Team and Executive Committee, therefore, have no choice but to recommend that CUPE 3903 reject the employer's offer.”

Should members vote against the offer, CUPE 3903 says that it “would be possible” for them to request a return to the bargaining table.

The union, however, says that a strike would be the most likely option.

About 85 per cent of participating CUPE 3903 members voted in favour of a strike mandate in January.

The union has been without a contract since Aug. 31, 2017 and has been participating in discussions with a concilliator appointed by the Ministry of Labour since January 8.

York University has said that “all classes that can continue will continue” in the event of a strike, though it has conceded that “some classes, labs and tutorials will have to be temporarily suspended.”

In a message posted to the York University website, the school says that it remains "committeed to reaching a renewed collective agreement with CUPE 3903 with the least possible disruption to students."