Some officers from a downtown police station are currently isolating at home as they await their COVID-19 test results.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) confirmed to CP24 Friday morning that members of 51 Division, located at Front and Parliament streets, are currently isolating and awaiting PCR test results due to COVID-19 protocols.

"We can confirm that some members of the Service are currently isolating, awaiting PCR test results," TPS Spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement.

"The public can be assured that the Service is continuing to prioritize frontline and priority response to ensure public safety is not impacted."

The exact number of officers isolating is unknown.

The potential outbreak comes as the service temporarily closed all buildings to the public as of today in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

TPS says all buildings will remain closed to the public until further notice.

“The closure does not apply to anyone who is attending a Service facility for the purpose of providing fingerprints. You will be screened upon arrival and, if necessary, your appointment will be rescheduled at that time,” TPS wrote in a statement on Thursday.

The public is encouraged to contact their local divisions or the non-emergency line at 416-808-2222 for assistance.

Residents can also use the service’s online reporting system for incidents such as damage to vehicle or property under $5,000, driving or parking complaints, traffic issues or concerns, graffiti, or theft or fraud under $5,000.

As of Nov. 30, TPS said almost 98 per cent of its 7,415 employees had disclosed their COVID-19 vaccine status in compliance with their mandatory vaccination policy.

Of those individuals, roughly 98 per cent were fully vaccinated. TPS said 205 employees were placed on unpaid leaves after they failed to comply with the mandate.