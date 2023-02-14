Some Toronto councillors making 'pitch' to John Tory to stay as mayor, key ally says
Multiple members of city council have met with John Tory and asked him to reconsider his decision to resign as mayor, according to one of his allies at city hall.
John Burnside, who serves as Tory’s hand-picked chair of the TTC, told reporters on Tuesday that he would be “in favour” of the mayor remaining in his job and communicated as much during a recent meeting.
Tory abruptly announced his intention to resign on Friday, shortly after the Toronto Star reported that he had engaged in extramarital affair with a member of his staff.
Since then a number of councillors have expressed support for Tory remaining as mayor, including his budget chief Gary Crawford.
“I have spoken to him. He didn't indicate one way or the other. That's his decision to make. But I asked for some time, as did (council speaker) Frances Nunizata and there are other councillors as well. We made our pitch to him,” Burnside said on Tuesday.
Tory’s office has confirmed that he plans to remain as mayor for Wednesday’s budget deliberations at city hall and has promised “further details on the transition” process following that meeting.
Some members of council are, however, asking Tory to reconsider.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Burnside said that Tory’s relationship with a now former employee “does raise questions and they need to be investigated.”
But he said that he doesn’t believe his conduct is going “to cause the citizens of Toronto to change their mind” about who they want to be mayor for the next four years.
“If anyone were to say ‘well council is going to be crazy’ they've never been to council, it's already crazy. I also don’t know of any councillor who would say ‘I'm not going to support Mayor Tory’s initiative, whatever that might be, because he had a lapse of judgement,” Burnside said.
Tory has said that engaging in a relationship with a staff member “was a serious error in judgment” on his part and not in keeping with the standards he holds himself to “as mayor and as a family man.”
He has indicated that he wants to step down “to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.”
But he has also said that he doesn’t want “to see the city government itself put through a prolonged period of controversy” as a result of his actions.
Tory himself hasn’t said anything to suggest that he is considering changing his mind, though it should be noted that he had initially indicated that he would formalize his resignation “in the coming days” and has since backtracked on that timeline.
“At the end of the day, Mayor Tory is human and he made some bad choices in my opinion,” Burnside said on Tuesday. “There's a time for that discussion. We'll have it now. But then it's time to move on.”
Toronto’s integrity commissioner has said that he will be looking into Tory’s relationship with the staffer and will conduct his inquiry in accordance with the City of Toronto act.
He has also said that he retains “discretion to investigate and report on matters after someone has left council.”
