TORONTO -- At least two school boards in the Greater Toronto Area have said they are experiencing technical difficulties with an element of their virtual learning platform.

Both the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Peel District School Board posted on social media saying they were having difficulties with Google Meet and Google Classroom.

“We are aware that many teachers and students are having issues with Google Meet this morning. While we work to resolve this problem, please use Zoom as an alternative,” the TDSB said on Twitter.

A spokesperson the TDSB said they are working with Google to determine when the issue will be resolved for staff and students.

"At this point, it’s not known how widespread the issue is," Ryan Bird told CTV News Toronto in a statement. "In fact, I just saw a tweet that Peel DSB is experiencing issues as well. Educators can use Zoom as an alternative if possible and we’ll continue to provide updates."

The Peel District School Board took to social media Thursday morning to say they have also been hearing reports of technical issues and are working to resolve the problem.

“We have reached out to Google and they are investigating the issue. Educators who are experiencing issues with Google Meet or Google Classroom can switch to Brightspace or Microsoft Teams as an alternative,” the school board said.

Students in southern Ontario have been learning virtually since the beginning of 2021. While some kids will return to class on Jan. 25, those in Toronto, York Region, Hamilton, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex will continue to learn virtually until Feb. 10.

This is a developing news story. More to come.