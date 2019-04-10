

CTV News Toronto





One day after a wild shootout at a Weston plaza ended in a head-on crash, investigators say they have narrowed in on the identities of some of the suspects.

Witnesses described the ordeal like a “movie scene,” as a dispute between two groups of males inside George’s Food Store escalated and guns were drawn.

Toronto police said the commotion spilled outside to the Jane Street parking lot, where about a dozen gunshots were fired shortly before lunchtime.

In an attempt to escape the gunfire, one of the two groups got into a vehicle, pulled out of the parking lot and continued to fire shots from the moving car.

As they turned onto Jane Street, police said the vehicle clipped a passing car and then slammed head-on into another.

Their vehicle became disabled and the group fled on foot. The second group left the area in another vehicle.

Bullet holes were strewn across the plaza and were visible in the windows of the apartments above the stores. The front glass door to the food store was also shattered.

Officers recovered a firearm, but had little to say about the suspects or their descriptions at the time.

Police confirmed to CP24 on Wednesday that they have identified suspects, however it’s not clear how many. More information is expected to be provided later today.

The owner of George’s Food Store told CTV News Toronto that more than ten rounds were fired inside his establishment before the shootout moved outside.

Witnesses reported seeing some of the suspects run out of the store into a black SUV.

“While the guy in the dark car was shooting, that’s how the accident happened,” Richard Lacoste said.

“I thought I saw a gun in his hand… (He left) on foot, just running eastbound.”

The K-9 unit was called in to search and a large area was cordoned off by police. Investigators also combed the neighbourhood for video surveillance

Police described the gun fight as “brazen.”

“[It was the] middle of the day,” Insp. Darren Alldrit said. “Lots of people were around, lots of vehicles.”

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.