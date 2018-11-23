

CTV News Toronto





A number of buildings on Ryerson University campus have been evacuated while police investigate a suspicious package in the area.

Toronto police say the item was found by Ryerson security guards near Bond and Gould streets sometime this morning.

Five buildings in the vicinity have been evacuated, the school said on Twitter, including Oakham House, South Bond Building and the Student Campus Centre.

Police say the evacuation orders are precautionary.

The service’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear team (CBRNE) are on scene assisting with the investigation.

Bond Street has been closed from Dundas to Gould streets, Gould Street is closed from Victoria to Bond streets.

