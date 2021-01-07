TORONTO -- William Osler Health System is temporarily redirecting paediatric inpatients requiring hospital admission to SickKids as their facilities are facing overwhelming COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Any children requiring hospitalization at Etobicoke General and Brampton Civic hospitals will be transferred to Toronto’s SickKids Hospital, according to a memorandum obtained by CTV News Toronto on Thursday.

The GTA Hospital Incident Management System first issued an order for the temporary redirection of paediatric inpatients at Etobicoke General on Dec. 23, and then another order at Brampton Civic on Jan. 5, due to “Osler’s growing and urgent capacity needs.”

“Osler continues to serve paediatric patients at both sites through our various programs (e.g. children’s mental health, outpatient clinics, etc.). If a child needs to be admitted, they will be referred under the usual process, seen by a paediatrician, and transferred to SickKids,” the memo read.

The hospital network said the orders will be reassessed in four weeks.

CTV News Toronto has reached out to SickKids for a comment.

Similar to what occurred at Etobicoke General late last month, the paediatric unit at Brampton Civic will be repurposed “exclusively for medicine capacity.”

Osler said it is working to prepare staff for redeployment to other areas across its health system in an effort to support its COVID-19 response.

“We are partnering with Professional Practice to ensure there is a safe mixed model of nurses with appropriate training and upskilling to care for adult medicine patients,” according to the memo.

Osler also noted that the orders will not affect the birthing unit at either hospital and that the urgent paediatric assessment clinic will remain open at both sites.

The temporary changes come as the province logged a record 3,518 new COVID-19 cases and a single-day high of 89 deaths on Thursday.

Of those new cases, Toronto recorded 891 new infections and Peel Region reported 586, according to provincial health officials.

The latest provincial data, which lags behind more up-to-date numbers reported by local public health units, said 1,472 people were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, up from 1,235 one week ago. Of those hospitalizations, 363 are in intensive care units, up from 337 last Thursday.