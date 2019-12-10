TORONTO -- The new carbon charge went on home heating bills this fall but many homeowners are only noticing it now that the cold weather has arrived.

Many are also surprised that the carbon charge is taxed on their bill.

Enbridge said that more than 500 customers have called in to ask them about the new carbon charge.

“We have had people questioning if it is taxed because it is a charge. We also have people calling in and asking what is the carbon charge so there are people that are not aware of it,” Andres Stass of Enbridge’s media relations team said.

According to Enbridge’s website, the carbon charge is part of the federal government’s carbon pollution pricing program.

“A carbon charge applies to fossil fuels sold in Ontario, including natural gas. The federal carbon charge for natural gas is 3.91 cents per cubic metre (m3). This charge is expected to increase annually each April.”

The carbon charge is expected to add about $94 to the average annual gas bill, plus tax. Stass said customers do pay tax on it because it is a “charge and it is taxable."

Heather Bawden of Sharon, in East Gwillimbury, is someone who uses home heating oil in addition to wood to heat her home.

She said she got a bill for her home heating oil, an alternative for Canadians living in areas without access to natural gas or propane, and was surprised to see $33.93 as a carbon tax charge. She was even more surprised when she was charged HST on top of the carbon tax.

“It says carbon tax right here, it's not a charge, it's a tax" Bawden said, speaking to CTV News Toronto.

When Bawden complained to her home heating supplier, she was told the carbon charge was supposed to be taxed. “I called the oil company and said I didn't like this but they called the government and they said that's how to set it up. Charge the tax on the tax," Bawden said.

Bawden feels it's wrong to have to pay tax on it. “I'm paying tax on a tax. That's ridiculous."