TORONTO -- Some residents of 235 Gosford Boulevard, who were displaced from their homes following a fatal fire two months ago, have been given the green light to return home.

In a statement issued on Friday, city councillor Anthony Perruzza said that 26 units in the building have been given the clearance for “immediate re-occupancy.”

“The city expects that more units will be cleared and become available in the coming days and weeks,” the statement said.

About 700 people were displaced on Nov. 15 after a fire ripped through the North York highrise, killing one person and injuring six others.

Some of the tenants have been living in hotels since the fire, after a brief stay at a shelter set up by the city at York University.

With less than a week until Christmas, many of the tenants have expressed frustration at how the building management has been communicating with them. At a holiday party held on Thursday night, many said that their Christmas wish is to be able to spend the holidays with their families—in their homes.

While the city says that that some residents will be able to return home, Toronto Mayor John Tory said about 24 units in the building were severely damaged and those tenants may be displaced for months.