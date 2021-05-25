TORONTO -- Some Ontarians who are now eligible to receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine are complaining about a lack of clarity around the booking process, even as Solicitor General Sylvia Jones urges those awaiting a second jab to “be a little patient.”

Those who got their first shot of AstraZeneca between March 10 and March 19 became eligible to book their follow-up appointment on Tuesday but many have already taken to social media to complain after discovering that the pharmacy where they received their first shot is not administering second doses.

One individual even said that she called a dozen GTA pharmacies in search of an appointment after being told that her neighbourhood pharmacy wasn’t being allocated vaccines this time around.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday afternoon, Jones said that the province does have “sufficient supply” to administer second doses to the entire cohort but will be distributing the vaccine to fewer pharmacies than it did during March’s pilot project as part of a “cluster” approach.

She said that rather than calling pharmacies to book an appointment themselves, those eligible for a second dose should wait to be contacted in the coming days.

“I would wait 24 or 48 hours and then if you have not heard from the pharmacy you originally received your vaccine from then give them a call. But give them the time to proactively reach out. They fully intend to contact all their customers and individuals that received the AstraZeneca dose so give them the opportunity to do that,” she said.

The province initially suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine due to an increased risk of rare blood clots.

But it has resumed the administration of AstraZeneca for second doses only as it rushes to use up 45,000 doses that are set to expire next week.

Jones told CP24 that there may be “a very small amount” of vaccine that will expire but she said that the province does “have a plan in place” to ensure that as many people as possible can get their second doses.

She said that the province hopes to have a list of participating pharmacies up on its website by later this afternoon but in the interim she asked for patience.

“I am asking people to be a little bit patient. It is great to see so much excitement because it means that people really want that second dose as soon as they quality for it. But it is a very limited number of people based on dates March 10 through March 19,” she said.