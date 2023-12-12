Soleiman Faqiri's jailhouse death ruled a homicide

Jurors at a coroner’s inquest into the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail recommended Tuesday that the province create an independent "inspectorate" for corrections, as they ruled Soleiman Faqiri’s death a homicide.

The proposed watchdog would have the authority to launch its own investigations into individual and systemic issues involving Ontario's correctional and detention centres, and would report annually on its findings.

The jury issued a total of 57 recommendations focusing on the delivery of health care – particularly mental-health services – in corrections, training for correctional staff and management, and use-of-force practices, among other issues.

They include establishing a provincial agency to oversee and deliver health care in correctional facilities, creating formalized relationships between institutions and psychiatric hospitals, and ensuring people in custody who have acute mental health issues are assessed by a mental health professional within 24 hours of a court order or remand.

Jurors expressed their condolences to the Faqiri family after delivering their findings and recommendations, and said they hoped the inquest would lead to positive changes for others in Faqiri's situation.

"At many times, it felt like watching a movie you had seen before, where there are so many instances when if one small action had been different, the ending would not have been the one we know," they said in a statement read by one juror.

"But the movie always played out the same way, and we are left to reflect on our shortcomings instead of seeing a happy ending. Hopefully this will be the last time."

Faqiri's brother, Yusuf Faqiri, said the jury's verdict validated what his family knew: that his brother was killed.

"I believe this is an important statement, not just for Soli and my family, but for Canadians," he said.

Coroner's counsel had urged jurors to rule Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide, a proposal that was opposed by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents correctional staff.

The jurors' finding on the cause of death carries no legal liability and any recommendations it issues are not binding.

No charges have been laid in Faqiri's death.

Faqiri, who was 30, was arrested in early December 2016 after allegedly stabbing a neighbour while experiencing a mental health crisis.

He died on Dec. 15, 2016, after a violent struggle with correctional officers that broke out as they were escorting him from the shower to his segregation cell.

Soleiman Faqiri is shown in this undated family handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Yusuf Faqiri

The inquest heard that Faqiri, who had schizophrenia, appeared increasingly unwell during his time at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, Ont.

While many correctional and medical staff members voiced concerns about him, he wasn't taken to hospital, nor did he see a psychiatrist, the inquest has heard.

The physician who saw Faqiri in jail testified he thought it was too risky to send the man to hospital when he would likely just receive medication and get sent back to the facility.

The court also ordered Faqiri undergo an assessment of his fitness to stand trial, but he was deemed too unwell to attend the appointment, the inquest heard.

His parents and siblings tried to visit him several times, but were told he was too ill to see visitors, it heard.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2023