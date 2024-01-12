TORONTO
Toronto

Social worker charged for allegedly sexually assaulting person at Brampton shelter

Gairy Stephens, a 41-year-old man from Brampton, is accused of sexual assault. (Peel Regional Police) Gairy Stephens, a 41-year-old man from Brampton, is accused of sexual assault. (Peel Regional Police)
Peel police have charged a social worker accused of sexually assaulting an individual at a Brampton shelter where he is employed.

Police said the incident happened on Nov. 17. They also allege that the social worker exposed himself to the victim.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested 41-year-old Gairy Stephens on Wednesday. He has been charged with sexual assault and indecent act in a public place.

Police have also released Stephen’s photo as investigators believe there may be additional victims.

They ask anyone with information on the case or any similar incident to contact them at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-900-222-TIPS (8477).

